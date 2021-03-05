Rangers Ex Sam Dyson Suspended for Violating Domestic Violence Policy

Former Rangers reliever Sam Dyson has been suspended for one year for violating MLB's Domestic Violence Policy.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday that free agent pitcher Sam Dyson has accepted a suspension for the entire 2021 season and postseason under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

By the terms of the Policy, Dyson will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by MLB's Joint Policy Board.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Sam Dyson violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Manfred said in a press release. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Dyson violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

In a story by The Athletic's Katie Strang and Ken Rosenthal last October, Dyson's ex-girlfriend Alexis Blackburn detailed troubling allegations from their, which MLB began investigating in November 2019.

Dyson pitched for the Texas Rangers from 2015-2017, and was a significant part of the team's bullpen in back-to-back American League West division championships. In his three seasons with Texas, he pitched 118 1/3 innings with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP, racking up 40 saves.

The Rangers acquired Dyson at the trade deadline in 2015. They traded him along with cash considerations on June 6, 2017 to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a player to be named later.

Dyson did not pitch in Major League Baseball in 2020.

