Texas Rangers Face Competition in Trade for All-Star Catcher
The Texas Rangers have been tied to Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz is some circles as a potential trade target.
If the reigning World Series champs do go after the former All-Star Game MVP as a depth behind Jonah Heim, expect some competition. Díaz figures to have several suitors for his services.
A report from MLB.com listing the most likely trade candidates has Díaz listed and the Rangers as a possible landing spot.
Adding a catcher at this time of year can be tricky, but for clubs seeking help behind the plate, the 2023 All-Star Game MVP is the best option available. Díaz, who is headed for free agency and is owed about $2 million for the remainder of the season, has a solid bat and strong defensive metrics.
But there obviously is competition. The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are also mentioned as clubs who would be interested in Díaz.
The Yankees have already been busy before the trade deadline, picking up The outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. Dealing for Díaz would make sense considering the status of catcher Jose Trevino, who was once in the Rangers system.
New York is battling the Baltimore Orioles atop the AL East, while the Pirates are among the gaggle of teams in the NL playoff race.
Rangers catchers have among the lowest OPS in the baseball, with little production behind Heim. Díaz is a solid at the plate (.270/.329/.724) and behind the dish, both traits would be welcome as Texas tries to make a run at the American League West title and return to the playoffs.
The trade deadline is July 30.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.