Texas Rangers Face Limited Choices in Their Search for Reliable Closer Option
While every position is crucial to the success of the team, some would argue that the back end of the bullpen and closer are among the most important. The Texas Rangers are still searching for someone to step up in that role.
In the offseason, the Rangers lost three of their best relief arms. Kirby Yates signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jose LeClerc went to the Oakland Athletics. David Robertson and Andrew Chafin are also no longer on the team, but they are still free agents. Nonetheless, losing these four bullpen pitchers is a massive loss for Texas.
To combat their losses, the Rangers made a few additions of their own. Most notably, they welcomed Chris Martin, Jacob Webb and Robert Garcia.
These three pitchers offer a lot of support heading into the season.
Martin played for the Boston Red Sox last season. In two years with Boston, Martin owned a 2.16 ERA over 100 appearance and 95.2 innings pitched. The 38-year-old struck out 96 batters while having elite command and walking just 11. In 2023, Martin finished 12th in the American League Cy Young race for the Red Sox.
The right-handed pitcher spent two seasons with the Rangers during his career as well. With Texas, Martin had a 3.84 ERA, made 84 appearances, pitched 79.2 innings, struck out 80 batters and walked just nine.
Martin's ability to get hitters out while attacking the zone is going to be a huge asset at Globe Life Field this year.
Webb heads to Arlington after spending two years with the Baltimore Orioles. In total, the right-hander has had a very nice career. In his five years in the MLB, Webb has made 192 appearances, thrown 187 innings, struck out 186 and he owns a 2.98 ERA.
The 31-year-old has been consistent throughout his time in the MLB, and that is what the Rangers need for the bullpen. He does not have a lot of experience as a closer, but is more than capable of stepping into that role.
Garcia was a part of the Nathaniel Lowe trade and was a fantastic return. The left-hander played his first full season in the Major Leagues in 2024. He finished with 72 appearances, 59.2 innings pitched, a 4.22 ERA, an 11.31 K/9 and 4.22 ERA.
While those are solid numbers, his advanced stats indicate that he is much better than that.
Garcia did pitch in some high-leverage situations with Washington, so he will hopefully be that kind of pitcher for the Rangers as well.
Texas could be looking more towards free agents when it comes to filling that role. One very interesting candidate is Lance Lynn who was previously a starter, but could very well be looked at for the back end reliever role.
Even with some pieces missing in their bullpen, the Rangers have high expectations for 2025. Texas has a solid team, but it will ultimately come down to locking it down in the eighth and ninth innings.