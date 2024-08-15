Signs Of Life! Texas Rangers Rally, Beat Boston Red Sox Behind Long Ball Surge In 10th
After his errant throw home allowed two seemingly game-clinching runs in the bottom of the eighth, Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford belted a three-run, game-tying home run in the ninth to force extra innings Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox.
In a season in which they've found inventive ways to lose, they finally found a way to win a late comeback. It's their first when they trailed after eight innings in 2024. They're now 1-25.
In the 10th, Jonah Heim, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, belted a game-winning two-run homer to beat the Boston Red Sox in a wild series finale 9-7 Wednesday at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox led 4-2 before the Rangers scored twice in the eighth to tie it. Boston, however, reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning, including the go-ahead run which scored easily on Danny Jansen's single to left when Wyatt Langford's throw home sailed way high over Jonah Heim's head. The Red Sox added to their lead with Romy Gonzalez's two-run double.
Texas rallied again in the ninth, and Langford found redemption with a game-tying, three-run homer over the Green Monster in left field. The only other rookie in Texas history to hit a game-tying, two-out homer in the ninth inning or later is Ruben Sierra on June 6, 1986, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
That set up Heim's two-run homer in the 10th. Kirby Yates pitched a perfect 10th to earn his 21st save.
It's the Rangers first win when trailing by three or more runs with two outs in the ninth or later since June 9, 2007, against the Brewers and first on the road since June 12, 1990, at Oakland, according to STATS.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Double The Fun For El Bombi
Adolis García homered twice Wednesday, his first multi-homer game in 2024 and his first homer since July 26, a span of 15 games. He has 20 homers this season, his fourth consecutive season with 20 or more homers for the Rangers.
2. Dane Dunning Does Enough
Dane Dunning made the spot start and was decent. Dunning was charged with four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He left the game after Wilyer Abreu's homer gave Boston a 3-2 lead with one on and no outs in the sixth.
3. Up Next
The Rangers open a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.60) faces Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.52) in the opener.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.