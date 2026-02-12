Rangers Offseason Moves Should Lead to Competition Within Starting Rotation

Pitchers and catchers have officially reported to camp, which means baseball has finally arrived after several months away. The Texas Rangers had a relatively busy offseason, parting ways with multiple fan-favorites and swinging big trades to improve the roster.

However, Chris Young has made starting pitching a priority this winter. Texas had the league's best team ERA a season ago, but they've had to overhaul the bullpen again. Outside of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Jack Leiter, the starting rotation lacked depth, so Young got to work.

The Rangers made a massive trade with the Washington Nationals to acquire left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore in exchange for five prospects. Since then, Young has brought in veteran pitchers, but the latest signing could signal a healthy competition in the rotation upon his return.

Jordan Montgomery Could be Pivotal Addition to the Rotation

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal. The former World Series champ has returned to Texas after two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He missed all of last year with Tommy John surgery and is expected to return during the second half of the season.

While this move may not alter the trajectory of the season, Young is establishing a strong pitching staff that can handle injuries with its depth. Following the Gore trade, the Rangers brought in multiple veteran pitchers on minor league deals, including Austin Gomber and Cal Quantrill.

Texas has a track record of signing veteran pitchers and getting good results. Patrick Corbin was a late addition in 2025 and stayed on the roster the entire year. The hope is that one of these guys can replicate that success.

Who Will Take the Fifth Spot in the Rotation?

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker throws to the plate. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The first four in the rotation are firmly set, barring any injuries. However, a healthy battle for the fifth spot could play out during spring training. Kumar Rocker or Jacob Latz are the likely candidates, but if Qunatrill or Gomber improve, they could be an option as well.

With Cody Bradford set to return in May, Texas will have one of the top rotations in baseball. At full strength, manager Skip Schumaker could have up to eight or nine starting pitchers by the end of the year.

While it's important to have starting pitching, the Rangers haven't gotten much help for the offense lately. It was the main component that prevented Texas from returning to the playoffs, and it seems the solution will have to come from within.

The Rangers' pitching staff will look different on Opening Day, but Young has done an admirable job at revamping the staff that will serve under new pitching coach Jordan Tiegs.

