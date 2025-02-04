Texas Rangers' Top Prospect Looks to Bounce Back as Team Gears Up for Spring Training
The Texas Rangers are ready to hit the ground running as spring training knocks on the door. The Rangers look to bounce back from the failures of the 2024 and return to the top of Major League Baseball this season.
The team was unable to build on their 2023 world series winning run and failed to live up to the expectations in the 2024 season mainly due to injuries.
Addressing last season's challenges, the Rangers have made important additions to the side which will add much needed depth.
Texas has made some really good deals by signing Joc Pederson, Jake Burger and the recent induction of Sam Haggerty. As a result they seemingly look ready to deal with any unwanted events this season.
On top of that the Rangers have a healthy side heading into spring training, as a result they are looking to live up to the expectations of the fans.
Another significant news which adds to the chamionship dream is the fitness report of 2023 rookie of the year Josh Jung who is feeling much better prior to spring training 2025.
The Rangers were all set at third base last season but Jung's injury laden year was like rubbing salt in the team's wounds.
During last season's spring training Jung suffered a minor calf injury which saw him return to action just before opening day. In the first four games, Jung had already hit two homers, driven in six runs, and slashed .412/.474/.941.
What looked like a significantly good first sophomore year soon faded away as Jung got injured again going into the first week of the season. In a match against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jung got hit by a pitch, fracturing his right wrist which ruled him out for the rest of the season. The injury was not his fault but his team's hopes of doing well in the championship drastically fell down.
As we enter spring training 2025 Jung seems to have brushed off his wrist issues, appears healthy and is looking to gear up to make a big impact.