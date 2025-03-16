Texas Rangers Potential Closer's Impact Will Be Determined by One Factor
One storyline that will be worth keeping an eye on with the Texas Rangers this season is their pitching staff.
Last year, injuries were a big reason the team struggled to find consistency.
Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle made only three starts each. Max Scherzer made only nine starts. Andrew Heaney, who made a team-high 31, and Nathan Eovaldi with 29 were the only players to reach the 20-start plateau.
With Heaney and Scherzer moving on, the team will be counting on deGrom, Mahle, Eovaldi, Cody Bradford, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter to handle the starting pitching duties.
In the bullpen, the team underwent even more changes with the depth chart.
Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Jose Leclerc and Andrew Chafin all hit free agency, creating a huge void to be filled. Robertson, Leclerc and Yates led the team in games pitched in 2024 with 68, 64 and 61.
A deadline addition from the Detroit Tigers, Chafin made 21 appearances and was an immediate contributor to the squad.
With so many departures, president of baseball operations Chris Young and the front office got to work bringing in arms capable of replacing all of that production.
One-year deals were handed out to Jacob Webb, Shawn Armstrong, Hoby Milner, Luke Jackson and Chris Martin. Robert Garcia was acquired from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Nathaniel Lowe.
The biggest concern with the new group that Bruce Bochy has to work with is the lack of late game experience, as none of them have been closers previously.
Martin is expected to receive the first shot and is poised to break out in 2025 in the opinion of Tristan H. Cockcraft of ESPN.
He has been one of the most consistent relief pitchers in baseball over the last few years and his pinpoint control will be a strong asset late in games.
“He has long been one of the better relievers in baseball, as his 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 66 holds are all top-10 numbers among relievers with at least 200 IP over the past five seasons combined," he wrote. "Martin possesses exceptional control, as his 2.9% walk rate during that same time span leads all relievers. Plus, he has never issued more than eight walks in a single MLB season."
What will determine if Martin can hold onto and thrive in the closer’s role will be health.
He has spent a lot of time on the injured list over the last five seasons, making seven trips there in total with multiple stays in three out of the five years. That has led to him making 60 appearances only once in nine MLB campaigns.
The talent is certainly there to succeed late in games but staying healthy will be his biggest challenge.