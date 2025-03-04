Texas Rangers Have Underrated Duo Set To Handle Third Base Duties This Season
After the moves that were made by Texas Rangers executive vice president and general manager Chris Young this offseason, the team has arguably the deepest lineup in baseball heading into the 2025 campaign.
Some much-needed power was added to the mix with the trade acquisition of Jake Burger, who is taking over at first base for Nathaniel Lowe, and designated hitter Joc Pederson.
They are joining a group that already includes established veterans such as shortstop Corey Seager, right fielder Adolis Garcia and second baseman Marcus Semien.
What will determine how high this offense soars will be the young players projected to have prominent roles.
Outfielder Wyatt Langford had an excellent debut season in 2024. Optimism is high for Evan Carter now that he is healthy.
Health is going to be key for a lot of members on the team as injuries derailed them in 2024 following their World Series victory in 2023.
Another player who is looking to avoid the injury bug in 2025 is third baseman Josh Jung.
As a rookie in 2023, he finished in fourth place in the award voting and was named an All-Star. He had a slash line of .266/.315/.467 in 515 plate appearances, slugging 23 home runs with 25 doubles.
That production was missing from the lineup in 2024 as he was able to play in only 46 games and his numbers took a hit as a result.
The injury likely plays a huge part in Jung being placed at No. 14 in the starting third baseman rankings that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put together.
When healthy, he has proven to be much better than the 14th best third baseman in baseball, as he will push for a top 10 spot if he can stay healthy.
Even without Jung in the lineup, the team still received stellar production at the hot corner, as they are in good hands with their next man up as well.
Utility infielder Josh Smith saved the day, producing a 3.2 WAR with a .258/.337/.394 slash line, hitting 13 home runs with 30 doubles in 592 plate appearances, winning a Silver Slugger Award.
That kind of depth is something not every team has the luxury of possessing. The Rangers can be comfortable turning to Smith in case Jung needs a day off and not have to worry about production slipping too much in any facet.