Texas Rangers Injured Pitcher Update: Tyler Mahle Starts Rehab Assignment Tonight, Josh Sborz Close
ARLINGTON — There is finally some light at the end of a year-long tunnel for Tyler Mahle.
The Texas Rangers right-hander Tyler Mahle makes his first rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock at 7:15 p.m. tonight.
The Rangers signed Mahle as a free agent in the offseason. The two-year deal pays Mahle $5.5 million this season and $16.5 million in 2025.
He had Tommy John surgery in May 2023 after six-plus seasons in the Majors. Mahle, who turns 30 in September, was 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA in his last full season with the Cincinnati Reds. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins at the deadline in 2022 but was sidelined by injury.
Mahle is likely to join the Rangers roster at the start of August, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.
"That's a difficult one [to answer] because you may have to change things on the fly here as far as his rehab," Bochy said. "You're looking at after the All-Star break, probably close to August, somewhere in there."
Mahle is expected to throw between 35 and 40 pitches, or fewer, tonight, Bochy said, depending on how clean his first inning goes.
"I know he's excited about throwing tonight and I'm looking forward to seeing how it went," he said.
Reliever Josh Sborz, who has missed 46 games with a right rotator cuff strain, is scheduled to pitch tomorrow for Round Roc. Sborz is supposed to throw an inning-plus, Bochy said, and the club will evaluate his status before deciding the next move for him.
