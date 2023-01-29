One mistaken tweet by a Blue Jays podcast account turned into a viral meme game that linked the Rangers first baseman to the actress.

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is a .300 hitter and the club's Player of the Year.

He is not, however, dating Margot Robbie. If only ...

Lowe was caught up in a massive viral Twitter game this weekend, thanks to one tweet sent by a Blue Jays podcast, Gate 14, according to Sports Illustrated.

That tweet was that Blue Jays pitcher Mike White had been linked to Robbie, a former Academy Award nominee whose most recent film is “Babylon.”

The podcaster even cited TMZ as the source. SI did the legwork. There was reportedly no such tweet.

Naturally, the tweet went viral. Should that have been the end of it? Of course it should have.

But it wasn’t.

Twitter being Twitter, uses turned the apparently mistaken tweet into a viral game of telephone, linking Robbie to all sorts of people … and things.

Along with Lowe, Twitter users linked Robbie to the Boston Red Sox’s Reese McGuire, New York Yankees’ Wandy Peralta, Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin, Chicago White Sox’s Yoán Moncada, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ji-Man Choi and former MLB pitcher Jumbo Díaz.

Twitter uses also threw in two mascots — Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty and Rascal Renegade of the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Meanwhile, in reality, Lowe was presented with the Rangers Player of the Year and his Silver Slugger award during the team’s annual awards dinner on Friday in Arlington. Lowe batted .302/.359/.492/.850 last season, scoring 74 runs. He hit 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs. He became the first Rangers player to hit .300 or better in six seasons.

And, for the record, Robbie has been married to British director Tom Ackerley since 2016.

