Texas Rangers Not Among Best MLB Clubs, Not Out of Playoff Race
There’s no reason to count the Texas Rangers going into the second half of the season. The reigning World Series champions still have a roster – on paper -- capable of competing with the MLB’s best clubs.
Unfortunately, baseball isn’t played on paper … or screens.
The Rangers are closer to the bottom third of all teams, at least according to MLB.com. That’s not a place a hopeful contender wants to be, especially a defending champ.
Texas certainly isn’t out of it, beginning the first series after the All-Star break just 5.0 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. That’s not an impossible gap. Considering the injuries and inconsistency of the first half, it’s not a bad place to be and it’s the right time to make a move.
The Rangers also went into the break with a series win at the Houston Astros, who sit second in the AL West. So despite being No. 20 in the latest Power Rankings from MLB.com, all is not doom and gloom for Texas.
Max Scherzer, before his solid start against the Astros in the final game of the first half, told the Foul Territory podcast that he wouldn’t be waiving his no-trade clause, namely because the Rangers wouldn’t be making any trades. “It’s gonna be a moot point to even talk about,” he said. “We’re gonna win here.” One wonders if the Rangers’ brass feels the same way.- MLB.com
MLB.com added that a reasonable expectation for the Rangers at present is: “Get on an immediate hot streak to start the second half and make a run at the playoffs.”
As far as the rest of the American League West in the Power Rankings, Seattle is No. 9 followed by the surging Astros (10), Los Angeles Angels (26) and Oakland Athletics (27).
The Rangers can make a statement in the first series after the break against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beginning Friday night at Globe Life Field.
