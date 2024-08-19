Texas Rangers Not Dead Yet, Josh Jung: 'Got to Believe'
If the Texas Rangers are just playing out the string, then the last six weeks of the season about be about getting guys going in the right direction in 2025.
The pitchers coming back from injury immediately come to mind. Jacob deGrom headlines that list, but Sunday’s starter Tyler Mahle is in that boat, too.
On the offensive side, the trio of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis García haven’t performed up to 2023 levels. But they’re hardly the only ones. Josh Jung, an All-Star last season, has seen his season pretty much wiped out by another hard-luck injury.
That makes games like Sunday meaningful for players like Jung. The third baseman recorded his first walk-off plate appearance and also gave the Rangers their first lead in a 6-5 comeback win over the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings.
Jung’s single in the 10th resulted in García scoring from second after third baseman Jose Miranda’s errant throw pulled Carlos Santana off the bag and the ball subsequently bounded away. Jung also put Texas up 5-4 with a solo shot in the seventh – his first career go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later – to cap a five-run inning after being down 4-0.
Jung has hits in nine of his last 10 games, but Sunday’s homer was his first extra-base hit since a double on Aug. 5 against the Houston Astros. Jung has recorded a hit in 16 of his 21 game this season, including 12 of his 16 contests since returning from the injured list on July 30.
Jung and the Rangers want to finish the season strong, no matter what happens in a playoff push that is still mathematically alive. Texas (57-68) entered Monday 11 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
“We’re going out there every night giving everything we’ve got and for us we put up a 5-spot on pitcher (Jorge Alcala) that hadn’t given up any runs all year, it just shows that we can do it,” Jung said on the postgame broadcast. “We’ve just got to believe.”
