Texas Rangers' Offense Continues to Waste Elite Production from Pitching Staff
The 2025 Texas Rangers have been a Jekyll and Hyde-type team for the entire season in the sense that their hitting and pitching have been polar opposites of one another.
The Rangers have struggled greatly all season long at the plate, and nothing the team's skipper, Bruce Bochy, tries has any real impact as far as turning this negative trend around.
These offensive woes have been made all the more frustrating for players and fans alike given how well Texas' pitching staff has performed.
More News: Rangers Faced With Make-or-Break Road Trip Before All-Star Break
Unlike the offense, which ranks in the bottom third of the MLB in most major statistical categories, the Rangers' pitching has arguably been the best in all of baseball so far this season.
As of the writing, they rank first in all of baseball in ERA (3.27), second in WHIP (1.17) and third in opponent batting average (.229).
The starting rotation in Texas also boast three starters with ERA's below 2.35 in Jacob deGrom (2.29), Tyler Mahle (2.34) and Nathan Eovaldi (1.75).
The bullpen for it's part has also been elite, boasting a top five ERA (3.38) and WHIP (1.24) in the game.
More News: Rangers Outright Billy McKinney To Triple-A After He Clears Waivers
The elite production that Rangers have gotten on the bump night in and night out has pretty much been the only reason they have remained even somewhat competitive in an extremely tight AL Wildcard race.
More News: Corey Seager Sends Crucial Message To Rangers Ahead of All-Star Break
Despite the utter lack of offensive consistency the bats have provided, Texas remains just 4.5 games back of the final wildcard spot as of this writing.
Simply put, the pitching staff has been doing everything within their power to keep the team afloat, but the lineup is going to have to find some way to pick up the slack over the back half of the season if this team wants to have any hope at making a postseason appearance.
It would be an absolute travesty to see such a phenomenal collective performance from the Rangers rotation and bullpen go to waste because the offense never got anything rolling.
There's still time left for the team to make moves, but whatever those moves end up being need to happen fast before it becomes to late for any of it to make a difference.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.