Texas Rangers Offense Explodes, But Rookie Slugger Leaves Early With Injury In Blowout Against Royals
Even when things are going right for the Texas Rangers lately, something wrong seems to be right around the corner.
This time, rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford left Saturday's 15-4 win over the Kansas City Royals after grounding out in the fifth inning with hamstring tightness. The severity of the issue isn't yet known, but hamstring injuries can be disastrous developments for athletes if there is an actual tear in the muscle. A strain could cost him only a few days on the bench. A tear could send him to the injured list for weeks or even a month if it's severe. The Rangers will have an update on Langford's status on Sunday.
On a positive note, the Rangers scuffling offense finally exploded for a season-high 15 runs on a season-high 17 hits. Texas scored a run in the first and added three more in the third and fourth innings to take a 7-0 lead.
The Royals scored two in the fifth inning to chase starter Dane Dunning, who allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
The Rangers tacked on three more runs, including two on a wild pitch and a throwing error by catch Salvador Perez, to take a 10-3 lead. Texas added five more runs in the ninth as five Rangers players collected two or more hits, including Nathaniel Lowe, who was 4 for 6 with a two-run double.
It's the fifth time in club history that the Rangers have scored 15 or more runs without hitting at least one home run.
Langford was running out a tapper in front of home plate in the fifth inning when the hamstring tightness occurred. Langford had a rare day off in Friday's series opener. He's started 31 of the Rangers' 34 games.
The Rangers bullpen was sturdy again behind Dunning. Josh Sborz relieved Dunning in the fifth and ended the inning with a groundout. He was replaced in the sixth with two outs after the Royals added a run on a couple of hits. Jacob Latz took over and struck out Garrett Hampson to end the inning. Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless seventh, and Jonathan Hernandez allowed a run on two hits in the final two innings to close it out.
Rangers right-hander Jon Gray (1-1, 2.48 ERA) starts the series finale at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals starter has yet to be announced.
The Rangers have been dealt a continuous diet of injuries in 2024. Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday with a groin strain. Texas has had 14 players hit the IL this season, including All-Star third baseman Josh Jung, who has been out since April 2 with a broken wrist.
