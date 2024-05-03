Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Preview: How To Watch, Listen, Pitching Probables

The Texas Rangers begin another long road trip with a three-game set at the Kansas City Royals which starts on Friday.  

Apr 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning. / Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers head back on the road for a 10-game, 10-day trip that starts with a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.   

The Rangers (17-15) wrapped up their homestand with a 5-4 record, winning series with both the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals. That gives the Rangers a little bit of momentum as they hit the road.

Texas will be tracking starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who tweaked his groin during Thursday’s start. The Rangers are hopeful he won’t miss his turn in the rotation.  

The Rangers have not faced Kansas City (19-13) yet this season, but the Royals are off to a terrific start after an offseason in which they remade their starting rotation and signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to a long-term extension.

The Royals’ American League Central Division features four teams that are within three games of the division lead, paced by the Cleveland Guardians, who have at times had the best record in baseball.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Royals

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Friday’s Game

Time: 6:40 p.m. CT

Television: TXA 21. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 4.24)

Kansas City Royals: RHP Brady Singer (2-1, 2.62)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 6:10 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (3-2, 4.13)

Kansas City Royals: RHP Michael Wacha (1-3, 4.24)

Sunday’s Game

Time: 1:10 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 2.48)

Kansas City Royals: TBA

Rest Of Road Trip

May 6-8: at Oakland Athletics

May 10-12: at Colorado Rockies

