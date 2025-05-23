Texas Rangers ‘One of the More Intriguing Young Arms’ Prospect Has Surprised Thus Far
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Texas Rangers had one of the most impressive stable of prospects in the game.
A top-10 ranked system by most outlets, there is a lot of excitement and optimism surrounding the future of the franchise. A lot of those top prospects are on the mound, with four of their top six players being pitchers at MLB Pipeline.
There was another, Jack Leiter, but he has surpassed prospect status this year. Kumar Rocker is going to eventually do the same in 2025, graduating because of their time spent in the Major Leagues and innings pitched.
Alas, there is still plenty of intriguing pitchers in the team’s organization, but none have caught the attention of evaluators more than Caden Scarborough thus far.
Cade Scarborough Has Been Rangers Most Surprising Prospect
A sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Harmony High School in Harmony, Florida, basketball was most of his focus while in school. But the Rangers liked the tools and upside that he possessed and paid him an over-slot $515,000.
His debut as a professional was delayed because of a lat strain in 2024, not making his first appearance until July and then pitching only 10.1 innings total.
Pitching for Single-A Hickory, he has impressed Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, as they named him the most pleasantly surprising prospect thus far in 2025 for Texas.
“Armed with a 92-97 mph fastball with carry and a low-80s slider, he has posted a deceptively high 4.85 ERA that belies his .221 average-against and 34/9 K/BB ratio in 26 Single-A frames,” they wrote.
Scarborough has impressed, looking like a more polished pitcher than people expected at this point in his development. His ratios are excellent, which lowers the concern about the surprisingly high ERA.
Currently the No. 27 ranked prospect in the organization, he is set to make a huge jump up if he continues on this path, possessing immense upside and a moldable future.
“Because he has yet to throw a changeup in game action or show he can throw consistent strikes, he does come with a good deal of reliever risk. His inexperience also leaves a lot of room for growth and he’s one of the more intriguing young arms in the system,” as written at MLB Pipeline.
Scarborough is still years away from contributing at the Major League level, but is a name worth keeping an eye on.