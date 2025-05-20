Five Top Rangers Minor League Prospects After First Quarter of Season
The Texas Rangers have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 campaign while trying to compete without spending too much money.
If the Rangers want to turn a corner again without making a ton of major signings, they will need their farm system to start pumping out some more contributors.
Here's the best performer at each level of the minor league system so far this season, with some potential stars beginning to break out:
Triple-A: RHP Cole Winn
Winn just had a stint in the Majors, but it was just one outing. If he keeps pitching like he has in the minors, he'll be back soon.
The 25-year-old has pitched 23.1 innings of scoreless relief at Triple-A. He's walked 11 batters, which isn't ideal, but he's been able to get out of jams.
At worst, this has been a nice bounce back for his confidence.
Double-A: LHP Mitch Bratt
Bratt has continued to get better and better. He was a fifth-round pick in 2021 out of high school and started his professional career at 17. He's in year five and is still a month away from turning 22.
The southpaw has posted a 2.21 ERA with 47 strikeouts and just six walks in 36.2 innings of work as a starter this season. He is progressing at a solid rate and looks like he has real starting potential in the Majors.
High-A: RHP David Davalillo
Davalillo was a breakout star from 2024 and has carried that into this season by looking even better.
The 22-year-old has a 1.08 ERA through seven starts with 45 strikeouts to just six walks in 33.1 innings. He has a WHIP of just 0.720.
He will need more than his splitter to start working for him to keep climbing the farm system, but has progressed well for someone that was signed for just $10,000 back in 2022.
Single-A: RHP Ismael Agreda
Agreda was signed back in 2021 and has flashed some potential, but this has easily been his best campaign.
He's pitched 21.2 innings and given up just 10 hits while striking out 21. He's walked 13, which is an issue, but has been his only real issue.
The 21-year-old has a mid-90s fastball with a solid slider, per Hickory Crawdads scorer Mark Parker.
Rookie: INF Devin Fitz-Gerald
Fitz-Gerald was the fifth-round pick by Texas last year and has a solid start to his professional career.
The 19-year-old has posted a .324/.467/.500 slash line with a home run and three doubles through his first 11 games. He's also drawn nine walks while striking out just three times. If he can keep this up, he will skyrocket up prospect rankings.