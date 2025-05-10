Texas Rangers Top Prospects Battling Struggles, Injuries to Start Year
The Texas Rangers have been trying to save a bit of money in recent years since winning the World Series and could have some major relief coming their way soon in the form of top prospects translating.
Here is how the top of the Rangers farm system has performed this season, using the MLB pipeline rankings:
No. 1 SS/3B Sebastian Walcott
Walcott is not only one of the top Texas prospects, but is one of the top prospects in all of baseball. He ranks 14th overall in MLB after the latest update.
The 19-year-old is off to a slower start in Double-A this season, but that shouldn't impact any excitement around him. He has a .252/.362/.374 slash line with two home runs and seven stolen bases.
His strikeout rate continues to drop, which is a great sign even if it is moving slowly.
No. 2 RHP Kumar Rocker
Rocker is currently on the injured list, compounding upon what was already a tough full rookie campaign.
Over his first five starts he has an ERA of 8.10 with a 1.750 WHIP and K/9 of just 7.2. It has not at all been the campaign he was hoping for.
His Stuff+ numbers are way down, which could be playing a large factor. Maybe the time away from the mound while he heals will help him reset.
No. 3 C Malcolm Moore
Moore has been on the minor league injured list for a couple of weeks now dealing with a broken finger, but he was off to a hot start before that.
He was the Rangers' first round draft pick in 2024 and had a meager professional debut, but hopes were high for his first full campaign.
Over the nine games that he has played so far, he has posted a .267/.463/.467 slash line with a home run and three doubles. He has also drawn nine walks, which is why that his on-base numbers are so high.
No. 4 RHP Winston Santos
Santos has been dealing with a back issue, which has kept him to just 5.2 innings of work so far. His second start was fantastic as he pitched three innings of hitless ball with five strikeouts.
He has a 3.18 ERA overall, though, with a 1.059 WHIP. His 17.5 K/9 through two starts is very exciting. If he can continue to impress when he gets back to health, he should be on track to be promoted next season.
No. 5 RHP Emiliano Teodo
Teodo has gone from a Opening Day hopeful to someone that needs to reign in his wild stretch of outings in the minors.
They have moved him to the bullpen despite a 1.98 ERA over 19 starts (and one relief appearance) last season.
Through 9.1 innings this time around, he has a 8.68 ERA with a 2.036 WHIP. He has still been good at striking batters out, but needs to find some sort of control.