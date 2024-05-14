World Series Championship 'Closure' For Pair Of Former Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Austin Hedges has been looking forward to this moment.
The Cleveland Guardians catcher, part of the Texas Rangers' World Series championship team last fall, received his championship ring with Robbie Grossman before Monday's series opener.
Grossman, who was re-acquired via trade last week with the Chicago White Sox, is in Arlington for the first time this season.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young, as they have with other former Rangers, presented the pair with their rings.
"It's cool to be back here, cool to remember some cool things that happened," said Hedges, who signed a free-agent deal with the Guardians in the offseason. "But also, I'm looking forward to the closure. I'm looking forward to getting the ring, and obviously, I've moved on, but it'll be nice closure to get the jewelry you worked so hard for."
Hedges parents are in town to see him receive the ring and will get to take it home with them. Hedges has been impressed with images he has seen of the ring.
"It's just the best ring I've ever seen. How creative they were, how specific they were," he said. "It looks incredible. I can't wait to touch it and see it in person."
Receiving his ring along with Grossman was just another added bonus, Hedges said.
"It makes it more special because you know that it's different being here, and whether I'm getting it just with Robbie or by myself, it's different than doing it with the team," Hedges said.
"Everybody gets their own ring, but it's a shared thing. It's cool to be able to share [the moment] with the people that that you experienced it with. That's probably the most special part."
"I was hoping to be on this field and at least be able to look over and see some of the guys that I won with and share it with them for a moment. It's going to be cool to do it here in this yard."
