Long Gone: Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge's Historic Home Run Marker At Texas Rangers Stadium Not Returning
Remember that home run plaque at Globe Life Field that was placed to commemorate New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers?
Well, it's been stolen. Again. And this time, the ballpark won't be replacing it.
According to WFAN's Justin Shackil, the plaque won't be duplicated for a third time after it was stolen earlier this week. Fans who come to the ballpark will not just have to remember where the event took place 2022.
The Yankees are currently visiting Arlington for a three-game series that ends on Wednesday evening.
In the penultimate game of the regular season, Judge, who later was named American League MVP, broke Roger Maris' AL home run record with his 62nd long ball of the season. Maris, a fellow Yankee, initially set the record in 1961.
The ball landed in section 31, row 1, seat 3. Since that moment, MLB made sure to honor Judge with a commemorative plaque in front of the seat.
Now, all that remains, is the discarded remains of the cement that came up from the ground when removing the memorabilia.
Judge is currently on pace to break his own record before the end of the 2024 campaign. Sitting with 51 home runs, he'll need 11 more over the next 24 games to break it.
While history could repeat itself with the home run total, it likely won't happen in the same place.
If Judge could manage to hit 60 dingers this year, he would become the third player with multiple 60-homer campaigns in the modern era, joining outfielder Sammy Sosa and first baseman Mark McGwire.
First pitch for the series finale is at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.