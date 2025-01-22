Texas Rangers Predicted to Trade for All-Star in Blockbuster Trade with Cardinals
The Texas Rangers are certainly looking forward to the start of the 2025 campaign after a disappointing year in 2024.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers were unable to make the postseason in 2024 and finished under .500. Injuries certainly played a part in their struggles, but there also might have been a bit of a World Series hangover.
Now, Texas will have one of the best lineups in the league with both depth and star power. Also, their starting rotation could be a strength if Jacob deGrom is able to stay somewhat healthy in 2025. While that is a big if, he did look good at the end of the year and was able to knock off some rust.
One concern right now for the Rangers has to be their bullpen. Currently, they have David Robertson as a free agent, and closer Kirby Yates has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In addition to those two, Texas also saw Jose Leclerc sign with the Athletics this offseason.
With some key contributors to their bullpen already gone, the Rangers are going to need to improve and add some arms to the unit if they want to compete in 2025.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Rangers potentially having a need for some help in the bullpen in 2025. He highlighted potentially trading for St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley to provide some high-leverage help.
“General manager Chris Young has added veteran reliever Chris Martin, but it looks clear right now that if the Rangers are contending at the deadline, high-leverage relief will be major area of need.”
The Cardinals appear to be a team that is actively trying to get rid of some of their veterans and enter a rebuild. Nolan Arenado’s name has been mentioned a lot this offseason, but with a no-trade clause, moving him has proven to be a challenge.
While trying to trade Arenado might be tricky, moving their talented closer likely won’t be a challenge.
Helsley was excellent for St. Louis despite the team not performing well in 2024. Last year, the 30-year-old totaled a 2.04 ERA and saved 49 games for the Cardinals. He was deservingly named to his second All-Star team and would be an excellent fit for the Rangers.
Due to recent moves, there should be a lot of reasons to be concerned about the current state of the bullpen for Texas. Losing Yates is a significant blow to the team, and replacing him will not be easy.
However, Helsley has proven to be a very good closer, and he should be someone that is on the Rangers’ radar heading into 2025.