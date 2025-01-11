New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Texas Rangers Free-Agent Reliever
After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Texas Rangers are getting prepared for what they hope will be a bounce-back season.
The Rangers will be heading into 2025 with one of the best lineups in baseball on paper. Injuries held them back a bit in 2024, but they are hoping that they will be able to replicate their success of 2023, when they won the World Series.
While there is a good amount of talent and some big names on the team, there are still several question marks. Texas is going to be counting on some players to bounce back from injuries like starting pitcherJacob deGrom who returned at the end of last season from Tommy John surgery.
That certainly presents a risk for them, but the talent is there to once again compete in 2025.
Like most teams, the Rangers weren’t invincible to free agency this winter, and they have had a couple of key players from their 2024 on the open market.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently listed the New York Yankees as a perfect fit for reliever David Robertson in free agency. He highlights a return to the Yankees as an excellent way to cap off his career, as he enters his age 40 season.
It was a really strong year for the 39-year-old right-hander in 2024. With Texas, he totaled a 3.00 ERA in 72 innings pitched. The strong season also resulted in three wins and two saves for the veteran.
Now, as a free agent, Robertson should have quite a number of teams interested in his services after that strong campaign. While he might not be a closer anymore, he is proven to be able to pitch in high-leverage situations and eat innings out of the bullpen.
For a team like the Yankees, adding relief pitchers is always something that is on their radar. Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman frequently try to have one of the best bullpens in baseball due to its importance in October.
With Devin Williams as the closer and Luke Weaver in the setup role, adding a veteran like Robertson could make a lot of sense.
Some of the veteran's best seasons were with New York with two different stints on the team.
As he gets ready to likely call it a career soon, a reunion with the Yankees would work for both sides.
For the Rangers, bringing him back is going to be important considering the positive impact he had on the bullpen in 2024.