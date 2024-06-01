Texas Rangers Reliever Saves Bullpen With Clutch Outing
A bright spot did emerge from an otherwise difficult night for the Texas Rangers in Miami. Relief pitcher Jonathan Hernández tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings in an 8-2 series-opening loss to the Marlins.
While the outing may seem insignificant in a loss, it does help save the Rangers bullpen for the rest of the series. Game 2 is Saturday at 3:10 p.m. CT.
“It makes me feel good that they have that trust in me and give me the ball at that moment,” Hernández said in Spanish, according to MLB.com. “I am very grateful for that.”
Texas starter José Ureña didn’t have it, allowing four runs (two earned) and walking two in 2 1/3 innings.
“José was a little off with his command,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He's been throwing the ball well. It was pretty obvious he was missing some spots, got some balls down the middle and some walks, so that's why I went to get him.”
Enter Hernandez, who did his best to keep the Rangers within striking distance.
“I saved the bullpen, which is something I really cared about,” he said. “If I hadn’t done it, we would’ve played two or three more guys and have a shortened bullpen [Saturday].”
Hernandez has pitched multiple innings five times this season. He retired the last five Marlins he faced, lowering his ERA to 3.71.
“He’s been stretched out, so he was in an area where he’s been before,” Bochy said. “He felt good. We checked on him before he went out in the last inning and [he] went, ‘I feel great.’ So that’s why he went back out there and had a nice ending.”
Hernández He struck out three batters, walked one and allowed two hits. He threw 44 pitches, 28 for strikes, and, more importantly, help preserve a few arms in the bullpen for the rest of the weekend.
