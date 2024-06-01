Lowly Miami Marlins Stop Texas Rangers Win Streak As Offense Goes Missing Again
The Texas Rangers are back on the road and the offense may have stayed in Arlington.
Along with their defense.
Miami Marlins pitchers held the Rangers to six hits, and Miami pounded two home runs for an 8-2 win Friday night at LoanDepot Park.
Marlins outfielderJesús Sánchez had three hits, including a double and a three-run homer in the seventh to ice the win for Miami (21-37), which has the second-worst record in the Majors. Left fielder Nick Gordon's two-run homer gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the second.
Josh Smith's solo homer in the fourth pulled Texas to within 4-1. Wyatt Langford drove in a run on a groundout in the fifth.
Jesus Tinoco allowed four runs on four hits, including the three-run homer in his lone inning of relief.
The loss snapped Texas' three-game win streak. Texas is 13-17 on the road and the Rangers have lost nine of their past 10 road games.
The Marlins added two more unearned runs in the third inning against starting pitcher Jose Urena, who went 2.1 innings. He went at least five innings in each of his first four starts.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Corey Seager
Corey Seager doubled to the right-field corner in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Seager has reached base in 23 consecutive games. Both are club highs in 2024. Seager's 13-game hit streak is his longest since a 15-game stretch in Aug. 2017. His 23-game on-base streak is the second-longest of his career. He reached base in 26 straight in June and July in 2023.
2. Marcus Semien Returns
Second baseman Marcus Semien was back in the starting lineup after taking Wednesday's game off per manager Bruce Bochy's request. It's Semien's first missed game since May 12, 2022. The 33-year-old All-Star singled in his first at-bat but his fielding error in the third inning led to two unearned runs scoring, which helped build a 4-0 Miami lead.
3. Up Next
Ranger right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.35) faces Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers (3-4, 3.16) in Game 2 at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.