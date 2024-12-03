Texas Rangers Rising Star Named Potential Rookie of Year Candidate
The Texas Rangers had two potential rookie of the year candidates last season in Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford.
Carter battled injuries most of the year and Langford struggled at times before a solid finish to the season that saw him earn a few votes in in AL Rookie of the Year voting, an award won by New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil.
The fact that a pitcher won the award could bode well for the Rangers’ potential candidate for the award in 2025 — Kumar Rocker.
Baseball America identified four players as potential ROY candidates for 2025 and Rocker made the list for the AL, along with Yankees slugger Jasson Dominguez.
Strangely, the pair have something in common — both had Tommy John surgery in 2023.
Even though Rocker is considered a rookie and made his MLB debut this past September, he is still considered the franchise’s No. 1 prospect because he hasn’t met the necessary service time to graduate. He also hasn’t made the minimum thresholds to no longer be considered a rookie.
Rocker, 25, was a late call-up after the Rangers went back and forth on whether to start the clock on their 2022 first-round pick, as he looked impressive after returning from surgery in the minor leagues. President of baseball operations Chris Young said in September that Rocker had made progress faster than anticipated.
In three starts he was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 11.2 innings. He struck out 14 and walked six. In his debut against Seattle on Sept. 12, he struck out seven in four innings.
That built on his impressive body of work at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock after he was cleared for game action.
In 10 minor league games and has an 0-1 record with a 1.96 ERA in 36.2 innings. That includes 55 strikeouts and five walks while batters are hitting .180 against him. In his first start in Round Rock he struck out 10 hitters.
Before Rocker was called up in September, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the right-hander would be in spring training and competing for a rotation job. He now appears to be on an inside track to be a part of that Opening-Day rotation.
Texas has options, led by veteran starter Jacob deGrom, who also made a late return from Tommy John surgery. Other starting options include Cody Bradford, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Jack Leiter, Tyler Mahle, Owen White and Cole Winn.
The Rangers haven’t ruled out re-signing Nathan Eovaldi, who is a free agent.