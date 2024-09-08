Texas Rangers Rotation Could Look Very Different In Final Few Weeks With Cy Young Vets Returning
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was a few minutes late to arrive for his pre-game meeting with reporters. He was delayed because he was mapping out the starting rotation for the final three weeks with general manager Chris Young.
That rotation will include Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, barring any unforeseen setbacks, after both put together terrific rehab outings on Saturday.
“We do have some flexibility there,” Bochy said. “That’s what we’re talking about right now. How does this work out? We’re mapping out the rest of the season.”
The only sure things right now are that Nathan Eovaldi and Cody Bradford are up next in the Rangers’ rotation. After that, everything is TBA.
deGrom threw 49 pitches on Saturday with Double-A Frisco, as he gave up no runs and one hit in four innings. He struck out five and walked none.
The 36-year-old Cy Young winner was back at Globe Life Field doing a post-rehab workout and send he “felt fine” afterward.
“I’m excited,” deGrom said. “It’s been a long road to get back here.”
deGrom missed most of 2023 and all of this season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
He said that he and the Rangers are discussing when he might return to the rotation. With normal Major League rest he would be available on Thursday in Seattle.
That’s the same day Scherzer would be ready to pitch. He had not returned from Las Vegas, where he threw four no-hit innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. He struck out eight, walked one and threw 53 pitches.
Bochy said on Saturday they expected Scherzer to throw two innings. But, the 40-year-old right-hander felt good enough to go longer.
Scherzer started the season on the injured list after he had offseason surgery for a herniated disc. A nerve issue in his arm has limited his season and contributed to him landing on the injured list in August. He recently made a mechanical change to solve the nerve pain.
Now, it appears the Rangers are set to, finally, have their two Cy Young winners in the rotation at the same time.