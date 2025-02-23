Texas Rangers Seen as Potential Trade Partner for Upcoming Star Free Agent
The Texas Rangers have started up spring training and the team is excited to get back on the field in 2025.
It was a tough year for the Rangers in 2024 after winning the World Series the year prior. Injuries were the storyline for the franchise, but things are looking much better coming into this campaign.
This offseason, Texas saw a lot of change but is looking like a solid team on paper.
In their lineup, they were able to make a couple of nice moves with the additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger. The Rangers elected to trade away first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals to bring back a solid relief pitcher in Robert Garcia, who will help fill a void in the bullpen.
On paper, the lineup appears to be a strength for Texas once again in 2025 with a good mix of proven veterans and talented young players. However, there is always room for improvement and the Rangers aren’t shy when it comes to making a surprise splash.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rangers being a potential landing spot for one of the most talked about upcoming free agents, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
But it's not in free agency, though the Rangers could certainly make a play. Rymer wrote that Texas could be a potential trade partner if the Toronto Blue Jays feel they need to deal him or risk not getting anything in return if he leaves in free agency.
Being linked as a potential landing spot for Guerrero Jr. is a bit of a surprise to see considering how good the lineup already is for Texas.
However, there are few players better than Guerrero at first base and any team would be happy to have a player of his caliber.
In 2024, the 25-year-old slugger slashed 323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. The young slugger recently made it known that he will be testing free agency after the season after failing to reach an extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.
While the Blue Jays will be hoping to compete in 2025, they have to be mindful of the potential decisions that will be looming regarding their future with the team. Since Toronto wasn’t able to reach an extension with their star, trading him is something that will have to be on the table.
Even though the Rangers have a good player in Burger at first base, Guerrero would take this lineup to the next level.
The talented slugger is going to be one of the most talked about players until the trade deadline, and for good reason. While his upcoming free agency will result in a massive contract, the Rangers might be able to make an appealing offer with their strong farm system.
A player of Guerrero’s caliber doesn’t become available often and the Rangers should certainly be in the mix for him if he does.