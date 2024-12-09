Three Reasons Why Texas Rangers Might Trade Nathaniel Lowe
The Texas Rangers enter the winter meetings Monday in Dallas looking to upgrade their bullpen and add some starting pitching depth.
The Rangers’ everyday lineup for 2025 appears pretty set. However, to fulfill some of their roster goals, the Rangers might have to consider parting ways with some of that everyday lineup.
Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Texas is considering trading first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Considering is one thing; doing it is another. Given Lowe's value to the Rangers, departing with him might ultimately be a non-starter.
But here are three reasons why the Rangers might consider it.
Money
Lowe is arbitration eligible for the second year and per MLB Trade Rumors, he could receive a one-year deal worth more than $10 million. In today's game, that's not a big problem. But the Rangers are in a bit of a financial crunch.
They're the only team in baseball without a television deal for 2025 and it's unclear when the Rangers will have one. It also isn't clear how much revenue a new television deal will generate. With large amounts of money committed to pitcher Jacob deGrom, shortstop Corey Seager, and second baseman Marcus Simeon, every penny counts.
In addition to this year's salary, the Rangers control Lowe through the 2026 season. If he produces at his 162-game average of .272 with 21 home runs and 72 RBI, his arbitration bill will go up next offseason.
The Rangers may wish to get off a train of escalating costs.
His Value to Others
Lowe is valuable to the Rangers. For the past three years, he's been one of the most productive first basemen in the game. He worked diligently on his defense to position himself to earn his first Gold Glove in 2023.
If he's valuable to the Rangers, that could make him valuable to other teams. Multiple teams need a first baseman. Lowe's value could help bring the Rangers the starting pitching or relief help that they know they need.
Sometimes, you have to trade quality to get quality.
A Farm Option
The Rangers have an option at Triple-A in Blaine Crim. He's been in the system for several years and he's become a consistent 20-homer hitter at Round Rock.
With his average, his power, and his glove, he could be an option next season. He could emerge as the starter or he could tandem with a player like Ezequiel Duran, who has limited experience there, until one of them emerges as the starter.
It’s a risk, but it may be a risk the Rangers are willing to take — if they still have him next week.
That’s because they left him available for Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. If he’s selected by another team, that could scare the Rangers away from trading Lowe. If Crim is passed over, the Rangers could still use a Lowe trade as an opportunity to give Crim a shot — at least next season.