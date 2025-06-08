Texas Rangers Select Another San Antonio Star in Latest MLB Mock Draft
In the 2019 MLB draft, the Texas Rangers selected Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung. But he also has San Antonio roots.
Jung went to MacArthur High School in San Antonio before he started his collegiate career with the Red Raiders. His younger brother, Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung, followed in his brother’s footsteps.
Jung has worked out for the Rangers. He’s overcome several injuries to become an everyday player for Texas and was part of the 2023 World Series run as a rookie. This season, as the Texas offense remains struck in neutral, Jung has been one of the few consistently productive players.
If MLB.com’s most recent first-round mock draft is any indication, the Rangers might lean toward selecting another San Antonio-area prospect next month.
The Case for the Rangers Selecting Kayson Cunningham
The prep shortstop just wrapped up his final season with Johnson High School in San Antonio. The school’s full name is Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School, named for the former First Lady and wife of former U.S. president Lyndon Baines Johnson.
Jonathan Mayo, who wrote the mock draft piece, has the Rangers selecting the prep shortstop t No. 12 overall because of what he calls his “plus hit tool.”
Baseball America, in a recent mock draft, considers him to be one of the most likely Major League players in the first round of this draft.
Cunningham would not have to be ready for the Majors soon, since Texas has Corey Seager at shortstop and No. 1 prospect Sebastian Walcott in the pipeline.
Texas has mixed it up with their last five first-round picks.
The Rangers selected catcher Malcolm Moore with their first-round pick last year. Moore, out of Stanford, is with High-A Hub City but is on the injured list.
In 2023, Texas selected outfielder Wyatt Langford out of Florida. The former SEC star zoomed through the Rangers’ system in less than a year and made last year’s opening-day roster. He is Texas’ starting left fielder.
The Rangers’ 2022 first-round selection was pitcher Kumar Rocker out of Vanderbilt. He missed most of 2023 and 2024 with Tommy John surgery but made his MLB debut last year. He is back at Triple-A after returning to the rotation briefly last week.
Jack Leiter was Texas first-round pick in 2021 out of Vanderbilt. He made his MLB debut last year and is part of the Rangers’ starting rotation.
Texas’ first-round pick in 2020 was infielder Justin Foscue out of Mississippi State. He’s done time with the Rangers but is currently at Triple-A Round Rock.
