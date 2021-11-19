Rangers Sign Chris Woodward to Contract Extension

Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    Rangers Sign Manager Chris Woodward to Contract Extension

    The Texas Rangers have locked up their manager for at least the next two seasons.
    ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have signed manager Chris Woodward to a contract extension through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. 

    Woodward, 45, will be in his fourth season as the Rangers skipper in 2022. His 384 games as manager from 2019-21 are already sixth-most in club history, trailing Ron Washington (1,275 from 2007-14), Bobby Valentine (1,186 from 1985-92), Johnny Oates (983 from 1995-2001), Buck Showalter (648 from 2003-06) and Jeff Banister (638 from 2015-18). Woodward has compiled a 160-224 career record since being appointed as the 19th full-time manager in Rangers history on Nov. 3, 2018.

    “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Woody, and we are all committed to a shared vision for the direction of the ballclub,” said Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels in a press release. “He has helped to lay the foundation of our culture here at the Rangers, and we feel confident in his leadership abilities moving forward.”

    The Rangers are pivoting away from "tear-down" mode and back-to-back last-place finishes, including a 102-loss season in 2021. However, the Rangers fully believe in Woodward's ability to get the most out of his players, which is highlighted by a 78-win season and third-place finish in 2019—a year many did not expect the Rangers to flirt with a .500 record.

    The Rangers are spending time, and potentially a lot of resources, on bringing impact players to Texas via free agency and trades to coincide with a revamped farm system that is about to start producing some of its most exciting prospects. Woodward has also played a role in the hirings of new bench coach Donnie Ecker and hitting coach Tim Hyers.

    Clearly, the Rangers are committed to seeing what this coaching staff will do once a better collection of talent begins taking the field at Globe Life Field.

    This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

