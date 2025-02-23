Texas Rangers Sign Versatile Veteran Outfielder to Minor-League Contract
The Texas Rangers announced on Sunday that they have signed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar to a minor-league deal with an invite to Major League spring training.
The announcement came in advance of the Rangers’ spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.
The 36-year-old outfielder made his MLB debut in 2013 with the Toronto Blue Jays and was a 32nd-round pick of the Blue Jays in the 2011 MLB draft.
He spent last season with both the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, where he slashed a combined .229/.291/.377/.667 with eight home runs and 45 RBI. He was much more productive with the Angels, as he slashed .236/.291/.378/.669 with seven home runs and 41 RBI.
He’s always had position flexibility in the outfield, and that is what he would bring to the Rangers. He started games in all three outfield positions last year and even spent two games as the designated hitter.
Should he make the Rangers’ roster on opening day or at some point in the season, Texas would be his 10th team. He has a lifetime slash line of .255/.293/.406/.700 with 114 home runs and 468 RBI.
Among active outfielders he ranks in the Top 15 in both innings played (10th, 9301.2) and assists (14th, 53).
With Wyatt Langford nursing an oblique injury, Pillar is likely an insurance policy in case the second-year star’s return is delayed. Two years ago, center fielder Leody Taveras suffered an oblique injury during camp that delayed his return into the regular season.
With everyone healthy and if Pillar has a good camp, the player whose job may be most in jeopardy is Dustin Harris, who is primarily a center fielder and had a cup of coffee with the Rangers late last season. He’s a Top 30 prospect in the organization.