Texas Rangers Sit at No. 13 in Latest MLB Power Rankings Despite Recent Surge
The Texas Rangers still sit at No. 13 overall in the majors per insiders at the Athletic, but given how they have performed since the All-Star break, the ballclub might deserve to have cracked the top 10.
Every week, there are a few different baseball writers who are chosen to release the new week's power rankings, and this time it was Grant Brisbee, Chad Jennings, and Levi Weaver. It should come as no surprise that the 68-44 Milwaukee Brewers sit at the top of their list.
More News: Rangers Prospect Duo Claims Minor League Player, Pitcher of Week Awards
The leader of the AL West and the Rangers' in-state rivals, the Houston Astros, are the only team in their division to crack the top 10.
The Seattle Mariners are one game ahead of the Rangers in the division and have also dominated Texas this season with 10 wins of their 13 matchups. This places them one ahead on the list, rightfully so.
Since the All-Star Break, Texas has posted an 11-6 record and that includes two sweeps of both the Atlanta Braves and the Athletics, plus a series win against the Detroit Tigers.
More News: Josh Jung Walks Off Rangers Series Opening Victory over Yankees
But, ultimately, the New York Yankees are at least one team that shouldn't be ahead of either organization. The Yankees are 7-10 since the start of the second half of the season and 0-4 to start August.
The New York Mets fell from No. 2 to No.7, but could argue that they should have fallen outside the top 10 as they have lost six of their last seven games.
The trio of insiders also gave one word to describe the recent roster moves the organization made at the trade deadline: "pitching?".
With a pitching staff that is already dominating the game, with arms like Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, it was surprising that they didn't go find some offensive production, but those were few and far between this trade deadline.
More News: Scouting Department Was Key To Rangers' Successful Trade Deadline
Instead they found a few relievers, Danny Couloumbe and Phil Maton, a starter in Merrill Kelly and called it good.
Despite not finding a bat by the trade deadline, the Rangers will still be incredibly difficult to beat moving forward with their pitching staff, and if they keep going the way they are going, it would be hard to believe they are not inside the top 10 soon.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.