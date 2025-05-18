Texas Rangers Slugger Powers Comeback Over Astros, Looks for Personal Comeback
The Texas Rangers posted their seventh comeback win of the season Saturday night, downing the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
The assured at least a split of the four-game Silver Boot series for the Rangers, who are on a definite hot streak. Texas has won seven of eight, nine of 13 and 10 of 18 games since April 29.
The club is 5-1 on its seven-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies (3-0) and Houston (2-1) entering Sunday afternoon’s matinee against the Astros. The recent run has catapulted the Rangers (25-22) up to second place in the American League West.
The third come-from-behind win on the homestand is also notable for a veteran hoping to return to his old ways. Designated hitter Joc Pederson, mired in a season-long slump, delivered the go-ahead blow, a two-run shot in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie.
Is Joc Pederson finally turning it around for Texas Rangers?
The 409-foot blast to right-centerfield – Pederson’s first regular season home run at Globe Life Field – marked his second homer of the year and continued a recent trend of getting on base. He has posted a .939 OPD in his last 12 games, going back to May 6.
“There's been some big steps over the past two weeks,” Pederson said, according to MLB.com. “I know I haven't got a ton of hits, but I’m getting on a lot. Some good things are happening which means I'm usually either hitting my way on or walking, which means I'm taking the pitches I should take and swinging at the ones I should be swinging at.”
The hits have been few and far between. Pederson was hitting just .123 with four RBI coming into Saturday as the primary DH. He’s only up to .130, but did add walks in the second and eighth innings.
Pederson has drawn 11 walks in his last 11 games, the most in the A.L. during that span. Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10.
Pederson’s pivotal homer came after another slumping veteran, Marcus Semien, got on base with a single.
“It's good to see Marcus get things going there,” manager Bruce Bochy said, according to MLB.com. “I know he's been battling a little bit. Leading off the inning to get us going, that’s big. Those two are a big part of this club, and we're gonna need them.
“I thought Joc saw the ball better [Saturday]. They all want to contribute. They have to feel good about their games. It's a lineup that, when it gets clicking … you're going to see everybody doing something to help us win the ballgame.”