Texas Rangers Snap Skid, Prevent New York Mets Sweep Behind Leody Taveras' Late Homer

The Texas Rangers stopped a five-game losing streak after rallying late to beat the New York Mets 5-3 Wednesday night.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) gets hit by a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) gets hit by a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers offense woke up — or what could be characterized as waking up considering their recent run — to beat the New York Mets 5-3 Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

The win snapped the a season-high five-game losing streak and prevented a Mets sweep, which would have been the Mets first over the Rangers since they began playing 2003.

Mets starter Sean Manaea held the Rangers hitless through 5 1/3 until Robbie Grossman's single. Josh Smith followed with a two-out, run-scoring double, and Wyatt Langford's RBI single to left tied the game at 3-3.

Leody Taveras, who did not start the game, hit a two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth to give Texas a 5-3 lead.

Jose Urena threw two scoreless innings of relief and Kirby Yates closed it out for his 11th save.


Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:

1. Andrew Heaney Solid

Jun 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws during the first inning against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws during the first inning against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starter Andrew Heaney held the Mets to three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings. It's his fourth quality start of the season.

2. Center Of Attention

Jun 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) is congratulated by right fielder Travis Jankowski (16) after hitting a three run home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) is congratulated by right fielder Travis Jankowski (16) after hitting a three run home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A day after his first over-the-fence home run, rookie Wyatt Langford started in center field for the first time in professional baseball. Langford was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Langford is batting .320 with seen RBI in his past seven games.

3. Up Next

Oct 30, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game three of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game three of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers are off Thursday before hosting a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals, beginning Friday at Globe Life Field. Nathan Eovaldi is likely to be the Rangers starter Friday. Max Scherzer has been reported to be scheduled to start Saturday's game, but the Rangers have yet to confirm it.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

