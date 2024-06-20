Texas Rangers Snap Skid, Prevent New York Mets Sweep Behind Leody Taveras' Late Homer
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers offense woke up — or what could be characterized as waking up considering their recent run — to beat the New York Mets 5-3 Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.
The win snapped the a season-high five-game losing streak and prevented a Mets sweep, which would have been the Mets first over the Rangers since they began playing 2003.
Mets starter Sean Manaea held the Rangers hitless through 5 1/3 until Robbie Grossman's single. Josh Smith followed with a two-out, run-scoring double, and Wyatt Langford's RBI single to left tied the game at 3-3.
Leody Taveras, who did not start the game, hit a two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth to give Texas a 5-3 lead.
Jose Urena threw two scoreless innings of relief and Kirby Yates closed it out for his 11th save.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Andrew Heaney Solid
Starter Andrew Heaney held the Mets to three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings. It's his fourth quality start of the season.
2. Center Of Attention
A day after his first over-the-fence home run, rookie Wyatt Langford started in center field for the first time in professional baseball. Langford was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Langford is batting .320 with seen RBI in his past seven games.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Thursday before hosting a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals, beginning Friday at Globe Life Field. Nathan Eovaldi is likely to be the Rangers starter Friday. Max Scherzer has been reported to be scheduled to start Saturday's game, but the Rangers have yet to confirm it.
