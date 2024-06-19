Watch Texas Rangers Teammates Give Rookie Wyatt Langford Silent Treatment After First 'Real' Home Run.
ARLINGTON — Wyatt Langford had already technically registered his first-career MLB home run, but it was an inside-the-park version, which showed off the rookie's speed more than his power.
That came on April 28, a month into the 22-year-old's career. At the time, it was such an exciting play that even his teammates had no inclination for any rookie razzing.
That wasn't the case Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. Langford belted his first MLB over-the-outfield-wall homer during a five-run fifth inning. Langford's homer came moments after Josh Smith's three-run homer gave the Rangers a 5-2 lead.
The timing was perfect for some Major League hijinks. When Langford reached the dugout, his manager and coaches slapped him high-fives, but his teammates gave him the silent treatment. For a few seconds, they all ignored him as he walked towards the bench. It didn't last long, however, as he was quickly hugged and congratulated by his teammates, including Smith and veteran Marcus Semien, who gave Langford a nice rub on the head.
Langford's first over-the-fence homer came in his 198th plate appearance and 49th game.
He's batting .236 with five doubles, three triples, two homers, and 22 RBIs in 49 games this season. He missed 20 games in May with a right hamstring strain.
Langford was the 4th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He quickly ascended through the Rangers minor league system last summer and was given a chance to earn a spot on the club's Opening Day roster this
