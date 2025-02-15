Texas Rangers Star Shortstop Earns Number 17 in Latest MLB Rankings
With the new season right around the corner the MLB network began ranking the top 100 players at the moment in the league with their Top 100 Right Now rankings.
The organization began releasing the ranks of the players last month, starting from the Nos. 81-100.
Last night they released the names of players ranked from number 20-11, which includes Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager at number 17.
The shortstop signed with the Rangers in December 2021.
Seager's 10-year contract, signed before the 2022 season, was an indication that the team was leaving the rebuild and heading into the future. The pact paid off two years later when the team won its first championship, though it's unclear how long it was supposed to take.
During his first three seasons with Texas, Seager won the AL Silver Slugger award at shortstop and was named to the All-Star team three times.
He finished second in the AL MVP voting and set career highs in OPS (1.013), home runs (33) and WAR (6.9) in 119 games during the 2023 season.
The talented shortstop joined the squad before the 2022 season and has already hit 96 home runs and amassed 253 RBI.
He is seven RBIs short of 300 and four home runs short of 100 going into the 2025 season while wearing a Texas uniform.
Seager might finish his career at the top of the team's ranks in a number of categories if he keeps up his current level of output.
With seven years remaining on his contract, the 30-year-old will have the third-most home runs and 84 runs driven in per season, behind Juan Gonzalez and Rafael Palmeiro, and the fourth-most RBI, behind Michael Young and those two.
His health is the only thing preventing him from setting impressive counting records. He has a history of injuries throughout his career, and this has continued during his tenure with Texas.