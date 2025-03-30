Texas Rangers Star Utility Player, Wife Expecting Their First Child
Love is apparently in air in the Texas Rangers clubhouse, as star third baseman Josh Smith and his wife Claire have announced they are expecting their first child together.
This comes on the heels of Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's announcement last week that he and his wife Madisyn are also expecting their first child.
The Smiths announced the surprise via a joint post on Instagram, and the news has already begun to stir up excitement for the happy couple.
Smith is entering his fourth season at the big league level for Texas, and is beginning to blossom into one of the best power-hitting utility players in Major League Baseball.
The Louisiana native and former second round draft pick was a key part of the Rangers' 2023 World Series victory, and followed that up with his best season as a big leaguer in 2024.
Over the course of the 2024 season, Smith slashed .253/.337/.394 while racking up 13 home runs, 30 doubles, and 62 RBIs. This performance led to Smith being awarded the 2024 AL Silver Slugger Award for third base, the first such honor of his career.
Smith left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox after suffering a left quad contusion. His status for Sunday's game, along with the road trip to Cincinnati, is up in the air.
Smith has become an integral piece of a lethal Texas lineup, and is only beginning to scratch his potential. With the added benefits of dad strength soon to be on his side, many more Silver Slugger awards could be well on the way.