Texas Rangers Superstar Announces Wife is Expecting Their First Child
Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is about to have a lot more on his plate than just baseball, as he recently announced that he and his wife Madisyn are expecting their first child.
The couple announced the exciting news on Sunday via Madisyn's personal instagram account in a post that quickly stirred all kinds of excitement for the happy couple.
The two have been married since December of 2020, with the ceremony coming shortly after Seager's first World Series triumph in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was named series MVP.
He then made the move to Texas following the 2021 season, signing a 10-year $325 million dollar deal to become the franchise's new cornerstone up the middle.
In his three seasons so far with the club, he has been named an American League All-Star each season. He has also picked up a Silver Slugger award and finished second in AL MVP voting in 2023, behind Shohei Ohtani.
Those later two achievements came in the 2023 season, where he was instrumental in helping the Rangers win their first World Series title.
His performance in the 2023 Fall Classic led to him becoming just the fourth player in MLB history to win multiple World Series MVPs, as his three home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks cemented Texas' victory.
Now heading into his fourth season with the team, Seager will be looking to help Texas get back to the postseason following last year's post-championship hangover.
With added benefits of dad strength soon to be on his side, the Rangers could be getting a version of Seager that surpasses what they've already seen so far.