Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Stars Showing Hints of Finally Turning Things Around

Corey Seager has the longest walk streak this century for the Texas Rangers, while Marcus Semien extends hit streak.

Art Garcia

Jun 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an rbi sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Jun 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an rbi sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The two highest-paid Texas Rangers fielders have enjoyed an up-and-down existence since the franchise claimed its World Series championship.

Not to say the Rangers are better off without Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, but the double-play combination has seen better days. Lately, however, things are looking up for the two former All-Stars. 

They’re both on an uptick and, not so coincidentally, so are the Rangers. The team has now successfully won four in a row – only the third winning streak of at least that length this season. Texas finished off a three-game sweep on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

More News: Kumar Rocker, Pickle Juice Power Texas Rangers to Sweep of Chicago White Sox

The Rangers returned to the .500 mark (36-36) for the first time since May 21 (25-25) with the 2-1 victory. Behind a stellar start from Kumar Rocker, Seager and Semien also came up big.

Seager went 1-for-3, while also working a walk in the first inning. He’s now drawn a walk in 10 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in this century for the Rangers and the fourth-longest in club history (beg. 1972).

The last Texas player to have a streak of at least 10 was Rusty Greer during the 1999 season.

More News: Texas Rangers Release Reliever Eyeing New Opportunity in Korea

Semien extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight games with a double in the seventh. The second baseman is batting .344/.389/.563/.951 (11-32) with one home run, four doubles and seven RBI in that span.

He has 22 hits in his last 54 at-bats over 15 games (.407). Semien lifted a sacrifice fly in the fifth, pushing the Texas lead to 2-0. He has an RBI in three straight games, making a total of nine since June 5 which is the most on the club. 

That's the kind of production the Rangers need from Seager and Semien headed into the trade deadline next month.

More News: Texas Rangers Could Find Next Star in Boston Red Sox Outfielder Fire Sale

The Rangers also got a big showing from utility man Ezequiel Duran, who started at third base and reached base in three of his four plate appearances. He laced a pair of doubles after entering the game with one extra-base hit all season.

It was also his first game with at least two extra-base hits all season and drove in the first run of the game with a two-out double to score Adolis Garcia.

“For a guy that’s not getting a lot of playing time that was pretty impressive what he did today,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said of Duran. “The bench plays such a critical role in your season. Those guys get those spot starts and he handled it well.”

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Art Garcia
ART GARCIA

Art Garcia (@ArtGarcia92) has watched, wondered and written about those fortunate few to play games since the 1990s. Award-winning stops at NBA.com, Fort Worth Star-Telegram and San Antonio Express-News dot a career that includes extensive writing for such outlets as ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSports.com, The Sporting News, among others. He is a former professor of sports reporting at UT Arlington and continues to work in the communications field. Garcia began covering the Dallas Mavericks right around Mark Cuban purchasing the club in 2000. The Texas A&M grad has also covered the Cowboys, Rangers, TCU, Big 12, Final Fours, countless bowl games, including the National Championship, and just about everything involving a ball in Texas.

Home/News