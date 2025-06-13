Texas Rangers Still Have Urgency for More Bats at Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers return home from a nine-game road trip to three cities after putting a hurting on the Minnesota Twins.
The Rangers won the finale, 16-3, on Thursday, two days after blasting the Twins, 16-4, in the opener. In between, Texas was unable to claim a sweep, losing the second game, 6-2.
Still, in the context of this season it’s the best Texas’ offense has looked this season. In fact, it’s the best it has looked in a while.
According to Texas Rangers PR, the team’s 34 runs in the Minnesota series was tied for the third-most runs in any three-game series in franchise history, dating back to 1972. It was also the Rangers’ most runs in a three-game series since they scored 34 against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 25-27, 2012.
It was a tremendous flourish to what ended up being a 4-5 road trip. Texas hopes to carry that offensive charge into their return to Globe Life Field on Friday when they start a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.
While welcome, it doesn’t lessen the need for more consistent production from the Rangers’ offense, nor does it lessen the potential need for an infusion of offense at the trade deadline.
The Athletic (subscription required) recently ranked Major League teams’ trade deadline needs by urgency. Not surprisingly, the Rangers ranked high in the bats category, as the site ranked Texas at No. 4. It was behind the San Francisco Giants, the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians.
The article focused on the Rangers’ awful production at designated hitter. The Rangers signed Joc Pederson to a two-year deal to be the primary DH. But he is on the injured list. Even before his injury, he was having a career-worst season at the plate. But it isn’t just Pederson not producing at that spot.
The position, per The Athletic, is batting .120 for the season. For context, the 2022 Athletics have the worst single season average at the position in baseball history. That team batted .174.
Yes, the Rangers have been that bad. Those Athletics lost 102 games. These Rangers are likely not going to lose nearly as many games.
Pederson may end up being better than his .131/.269/.238 slash when he returns from the IL. For the moment, several players are handling the role. But can the Rangers really take the risk that Pederson will turn it around when he returns?
That’s why another bat at the trade deadline is of great urgency for Texas — no matter what happened in Minnesota earlier this week.
