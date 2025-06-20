Inside The Rangers

Rangers' Offense Hits New Low As Team Does This for First Time Since 2023

It's been ugly for the Texas Rangers this season.

Brad Wakai

Jun 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) reacts to striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the game at Globe Life Field
Jun 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) reacts to striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the game at Globe Life Field / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The theme for this Texas Rangers team throughout the year has been their lackluster offense.

Coming into the campaign, there were high hopes for what this group would be able to accomplish. Keeping their stars healthy, getting progression from their key youngsters and even adding the likes of Jake Burger and Joc Pederson caused many analysts to predict the Rangers would win the AL West and be one of the World Series contenders coming out of the American League.

But as it stands right now, that is not the case for Texas.

More News: Rangers Predicted To Have Quiet MLB Trade Deadline Despite Recent Success

Entering play on Friday, they have lost three in a row and now sit with a 36-39 record, 7.5 games out of first in the division and 2.5 back from a Wild Card spot.

What was disappointing during their series against the Kansas City Royals is that their offense was a no-show once again, turning in measly performances that caused them to be outscored 16-5 during the three-game set.

More News: Rangers Ship Out Their Intriguing Reliever To Phillies

This also resulted in something taking place for the Rangers for the first time since Sept. 4-6, 2023; they were winless at home during a series.

Considering they were coming off a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox just the series prior and were winners of seven out of their previous eight games before they faced the Royals, this was a deflating result.

More News: Rangers Named Fit for Braves Star Slugger Who Would Fix Their Offense

While what took place has been par for the course when it comes to this Texas group, the fact they haven't been able to figure out how to be consistent with this much talent on their roster is concerning.

The Rangers will be in the race for a Wild Card spot throughout the year barring something unforeseen, but it's hard to envision them being true contenders based on the high ups and low lows they go through on a constant basis.

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News