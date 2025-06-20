Rangers' Offense Hits New Low As Team Does This for First Time Since 2023
The theme for this Texas Rangers team throughout the year has been their lackluster offense.
Coming into the campaign, there were high hopes for what this group would be able to accomplish. Keeping their stars healthy, getting progression from their key youngsters and even adding the likes of Jake Burger and Joc Pederson caused many analysts to predict the Rangers would win the AL West and be one of the World Series contenders coming out of the American League.
But as it stands right now, that is not the case for Texas.
Entering play on Friday, they have lost three in a row and now sit with a 36-39 record, 7.5 games out of first in the division and 2.5 back from a Wild Card spot.
What was disappointing during their series against the Kansas City Royals is that their offense was a no-show once again, turning in measly performances that caused them to be outscored 16-5 during the three-game set.
This also resulted in something taking place for the Rangers for the first time since Sept. 4-6, 2023; they were winless at home during a series.
Considering they were coming off a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox just the series prior and were winners of seven out of their previous eight games before they faced the Royals, this was a deflating result.
While what took place has been par for the course when it comes to this Texas group, the fact they haven't been able to figure out how to be consistent with this much talent on their roster is concerning.
The Rangers will be in the race for a Wild Card spot throughout the year barring something unforeseen, but it's hard to envision them being true contenders based on the high ups and low lows they go through on a constant basis.
