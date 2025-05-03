Texas Rangers Superstar Activated From Injured List After Hamstring Issue
The Texas Rangers have finally brought back their superstar shortstop from the injured list and he should bring some much-need power back to the lineup.
Corey Seager is being activated ahead of the Rangers' game against the Seattle Mariners, which will be his first appearance since April 22. The team made the announcement pregame.
To make room, the Rangers optioned infielder Jonathan Ornelas back to Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers also announced that pitcher Dane Dunning cleared waivers after he was designated for assignment on Wednesday and accepted an assignment to Round Rock.
Seager left a game against the Athletics last week after injuring his hamstring running to first base on a groundout.
Texas got about as good of news as possible after the game that it was a low-grade strain and he would likely only be out about the minimum 10-days from the injured list.
The 31-year-old has always had injury concerns, which has been the only real negative to his time with the Rangers. When he is healthy, he is a gamechanger.
Seager has posted a .286/.345/.468 slash line this year with four home runs and six RBI. Even with this injury absence, he leads the team with 1.4 WAR so far.
In the time since his injury, Texas has also been in a major skid. They have gone just 2-8 since he hit the IL. While that isn't all his fault, they would definitely like to have him back to help win some games.
Since his injury, the Rangers have used a combination of Josh Smith, Ornelas and Nick Ahmed at shortstop. Only Smith has produced.
Ahmed was recently DFA'd, he and Ornelas hace combined for 0-for-13 at short this season. Smith has been a reliable part of the order all season.
Seager's return will be much welcomed by Texas.