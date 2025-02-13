Texas Rangers Top Prospects List Filled To Brim With International Talent
The Texas Rangers current MLB roster doesn't have much international representation, but it looks like that may change down the road.
The Athletic's Keith Law recently updated his list of Top 20 prospects and something interesting stood out for the Rangers.
There were a number of internationals signings who have started to show signs of greatness.
Sitting atop the farm at the top spot was infielder Sebastian Walcott. He was followed by pitcher Kumar Rocker, pitcher Alejandro Rosario, catcher Malcolm Moore and second baseman Justin Foscue.
Walcott is not only their best international prospect, but he's their best prospect all-around.
The 18-year-old has a .260/.341/.457 slash line with 18 home runs and 39 stolen bases over his first 169 professional games. There is a lot of hope that his power develops well enough that he can become a 30-homer guy.
If that pop comes to his bat while he can still swipe bases with ease, he could become yet another infield threat at the plate for Texas.
Defensively, he will either stick at shortstop or third base thanks to his cannon of an arm. His 6-foot-4 frame is another bonus.
Coming in at No. 6 through No. 10 on the rankings were outfielder Dylan Dreiling, pitcher Emiliano Teodo, outfielder Alejandro Osuna, pitcher Winston Santos and pitcher Josh Stephan.
Osuna has been in the Rangers farm system since he was 18. Now at 22 years old, he continues to rise the ranks of the minor leagues.
Last season, he posted an impressive .292/.362/.507 slash line with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases. His ability to steal bags has always been there, but the power was a nice surprise.
Next up in the rankings were pitcher Kohl Drake, outfielder Anthony Gutierrez, pitcher Jose Corniell, outfielder Braylin Morel and shortstop Yolfran Castillo.
Castillo is the most intriguing international prospect of this group. He is just 35 games into his professional career.
The 17-year-old slashed .414/.552/.471 over 20 games during last year's Dominican Summer League. He struggled a bit more when first making the move, but he has shown enough to excite.
Last up, closing out the top 20, was pitcher Mitch Bratt, pitcher Marc Church, pitcher Izack Tiger, pitcher Paul Bonzagni and outfielder Paulino Santana.
Santana is another player who impressed in the DOSL las year with a .292/.465/.364 line of his own with 20 stolen bases.
His bat carries almost zero power, but he is so fast that he can at least make up for it a bit.