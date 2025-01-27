Texas Rangers Prized Prospect Could Be MLB’s Best in Next Year’s Rankings
Baseball America just released its updated rankings for the 2025 preseason and the Texas Rangers had three prospects ranked in the Top 50.
But one of them could be the game’s No. 1 overall prospect come the 2026 preseason — shortstop Sebastian Walcott.
After releasing its Top 100, Baseball America’s staff assembled their staff to project which prospect would top the overall rankings next January. Walcott was one of two players that earned multiple nods, the other being the Minnesota Twins’ Walker Jenkins.
Texas made him their top international signing two years ago this month and the 18-year-old from the Bahamas has made the Rangers’ farm system his playpen the past two seasons.
Walcott was named a South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star after his impressive campaign with High-A Hickory in 2024. He slashed .261/.342/.443/.785 with 10 home runs, nine triples, 31 doubles, and 49 RBI in 116 games for Hickory.
He was among SAL leaders in total bases (first, 192), extra-base hits (first, 50), triples (first), hits (second) and doubles (second).
He earned a promotion to Double-A Frisco late in the season, where he slashed .348/.375/.609/.984 with one home run and seven RBI in five games. He also played in the MLB Futures Game, held during All-Star weekend.
Before that, he started his first professional season in the Dominican Summer League. But he only played nine games there before moving stateside to play in the Arizona Complex League and with High-A Hickory. Combined he slashed .246/.335/.471/.806 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
This is a swift timetable for a player that was playing overseas just a couple of years ago. The Rangers’ philosophy is to allow the player’s progress to dictate when he moves from one run of the system to the next.
That’s part of the reason why Walcott keeps moving up the ladder.
“The aggressive assignments speak to Texas’ belief in Walcott’s ability to withstand failure and adjust to more advanced competition,” wrote Baseball America’s Josh Norris. “There’s still some swing and miss in his game, but a strong turn at the upper levels could lead him to the highest perch on the 2026 Top 100.”
The Rangers can afford to be patient with Walcott. A natural shortstop, two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager still has seven years left on his 10-year contract.
But if Walcott, who expects to start at Frisco this season, keeps moving this fast, the Rangers will have to make room for their young phenom sooner rather than later.