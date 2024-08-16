Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospects Sees Significant Shake-up
The return of Kumar Rocker from injury has given the Texas Rangers’ farm system a jolt and improved his stock slightly when MLB Pipeline re-ranked the organization’s Top 30 prospects.
Rocker — who is dominating hitters with Double-A Frisco — was No. 2 in the rankings, behind only infielder Sebastian Walcott, who was also the Rangers’ only Top 100 prospect at No. 63 overall.
Rocker gave up a run and a hit in four innings on Thursday night. It was the first run he allowed since moving to Frisco. He also struck out five and walked one.
Walcott is having a great season with High-A Hickory and could be joining Rocker at Double-A near the end of the season. He was the Rangers’ top international signee in 2023 and he isn’t even 20 years old yet. But he was talented enough to land a spot in the MLB Futures Game in July, which was played at what could be his future home — Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The rest of the Top 5 includes pitcher Alejandro Rosario, pitcher Jack Leiter and catcher Malcolm Moore.
Rosario is an incredible story. He wasn’t even ranked in the Rangers’ Top 30 in the preseason and he soared into the Top 5 after he posted a 2.11 ERA in 10 starts with Class-A Down East. He also struck out 69 and walked five. From there, he was promoted to High-A Hickory, where he’s showing off a three-pitch repertoire that is befuddling hitters.
Leiter made his Major League debut in April against Detroit and has been called back up one other time. He’s spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Round Rock and has pitched consistently. He should challenge for a rotation spot next season.
Moore was the Rangers’ first-round pick last month and has been assigned to High-A Hickory.
Emiliano Teodo, who pitched for the American League in the MLB Futures Game, was No. 6, followed by infielder Justin Foscue, who made his Major League debut earlier this season.
Pitcher Winston Santos, who also pitched in the MLB Futures Game, outfielder Dylan Dreiling and outfielder Paulino Santana rounded out the Top 10.
Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospects
(per MLB Pipeline as of Aug. 15)
1. Sebastian Walcott, SS/3B
2. Kumar Rocker, RHP
3. Alejandro Rosario, RHP
4. Jack Leiter, RHP
5. Malcolm Moore, C
6. Emiliano Teodo, RHP
7. Justin Foscue, 2B/3B/1B
8. Winston Santos, RHP
9. Dylan Dreiling, OF
10. Paulino Santana, OF
11. Yolfran Castillo, SS
12. Cameron Cauley, SS/3B
13. Izack Tiger, RHP
14. Anthony Gutierrez, OF
15. Jose Corniell, RHP
16. Alejandro Osuna, OF
17. Echedry Vargas, SS/2B
18. Mitch Bratt, LHP
19. Aidan Curry, RHP
20. Braylin Morel, OF
21. Kohl Drake, LHP
22. Yeremi Cabrera, OF
23. Gleider Figuereo, 3B
24. Casey Cook, OF
25. Josh Stephan, RHP
26. Owen White, RHP
27. Dane Acker, RHP
28. Skylar Hales, RHP
29. Jesus Lopez, C
30. Brock Porter, RHP