Rangers Trade Analysis: How Will Dodgers Pitcher Josh Sborz Help?

On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers added another bullpen option ahead of the first workout of Spring Training.

One day ahead of the first workout for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday, the Texas Rangers acquired right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jhan Zambrano.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Sborz, the Rangers designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.

Sborz, 27, made four relief appearances for the Dodgers throughout the 2020 season, allowing one earned run in 4 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment on February 11 when the Dodgers formally announced their blockbuster signing of RHP Trevor Bauer. Sborz did not appear in the 2020 postseason, but was a member of the taxi squad for the entirety of the Dodgers’ run to their first World Series title in 32 years.

CONTINUE READING: The Big Chill: DFW's Top 10 Bad-Weather Games

Sborz has spent his entire professional career in the Dodgers organization since he was selected in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia. He has made a total of 11 relief appearances in his young big league career, allowing nine earned runs in 13 1/3 innings.

Zambrano, 19, has yet to make his professional debut in the United States. His only professional action has been with the Rangers’ Dominican Summer League affiliates in 2019, where he posted a 2.55 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 12 games/11 starts.

The choice to designate Herget for assignment comes as a bit of a surprise. He had become a legitimate option in the bullpen after posting a 3.20 ERA over 20 appearances for the Rangers in 2020.

Herget was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in a waiver claim on December 2, 2019. The Rangers will now have seven days to trade, release, or outright Herget to the minor leagues.

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers still have 71 players in big-league camp.

READ MORE: 2020 Texas Rangers Season Clips: The Best Stories from a Unique Year

Follow Rangers reporter Chris Halicke on Twitter

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook