Texas Rangers Veteran Delivers Another Solid Start in Bid for Rotation Spot
Tyler Mahle looked to build on his previous scoreless outing for the Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds in a matinee at Goodyear Park in Goodyear, Ariz.
In his third start of the spring, Mahle pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking two. He threw a total of 57 pitches, utilizing a mix of 34 four-seam fastballs (60%), 13 splitters (23%), seven sliders (12%) and three cutters (5%).
Mahle's fastball averaged 91.1 mph, slightly below his 2024 average but a few ticks below his pre-surgery numbers from 2023.
Though the Reds did not field their full lineup, Mahle managed to keep the damage minimal. He did allow a few barrels, but both resulted in outs, with Levi Jordy flying out at 102.1 mph and Sal Stewart grounding into a 6-4-3 double play at 101.2 mph, to complete Mahle's afternoon.
Both hits came on splitters that Mahle did not control. Both stayed up in the strike zone, neither ball was hit hard, but Gavin Lux and Jacob Hurtubise managed to get solid swings on them.
After the game, Mahle reflected on his performance, noting his command, while speaking to texasrangers.com after the game.
“It felt good, I was commanding the ball, I threw a lot, got in some deep counts and walked a couple guys. But, I think, I was hitting my spots, we were missing by hair. So, I felt good about my stuff and where I was locating it,” he said.
He also praised catcher Kyle Higashioka for his receiving, suggesting he may have stolen a few strikes.
Mahle recorded his third strikeout of the game with a well-placed slider that caught Santiago Espinal swinging at air. This is a promising sign for Mahle, indicating that he has a better feel for his third pitch, especially since his fastball was slightly below optimal velocity.
If he continues to mix his pitches effectively and improve his command, Mahle could secure a spot in the Rangers' rotation. Jon Gray, Cody Bradford and Jack Leiter will make their cases for the three available spots this weekend.
With Jacob deGrom set to make his spring debut on Friday, the Rangers are beginning to solidify their rotation ahead of the regular season. A six-man rotation may be considered, given that deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Leiter, and Mahle will all be on pitch counts for various reasons.
Mahle pitched little last season as he was at the tail end of his recovery from Tommy John surgery and then suffered shoulder soreness.
For the Rangers to compete in the AL West in 2025, maintaining the health of their pitching staff will be crucial.