Texas Rangers Veteran Pitcher Hits Career Milestone by Fanning Future Hall of Famer
The Texas Rangers are in a somewhat intriguing place to start 2025, as their offense has been very stagnant at times but their pitching has been pretty outstanding.
While the offense has found life at various points throughout the year, the consistency of the unit is not as impressive. Many key players are hitting below the Mendoza Line, including Jake Burger, Joc Pederson and Marcus Semien.
Despite that, the Rangers sit at 10-7 atop the American League West and have managed to put together some truly impressive games on the back of outstanding pitching from their key contributors.
One of the most impressive starts to the year has come from Tyler Mahle, who has been on an absolute tear through his first four starts of the season for Texas. In 19.2 innings pitched, he leads MLB with a 0.92 ERA, a 3.7 H/9 rate and a 0.0 HR/9 rate.
In his most recent matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Mahle reached career strikeout number 700 against one of the best players to ever play the sport in Mike Trout. Mahle fanned Trout twice during his nine-strikeout outing, pitching the Rangers to a 4-0 victory over their division rivals.
Mahle's success this season has been huge for Texas, especially coming off an injury-plagued 2024 campaign where he only made three starts for the Rangers. If he keeps it up, he has a chance to make his first All-Star team and potentially receive some Cy Young votes as well.