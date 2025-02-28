Texas Rangers Veteran Shines as Bid Continues to Make Starting Rotation
Tyler Mahle made his second start of spring training, vying for one of the coveted spots in the Texas Rangers rotation. He faced the Seattle Mariners at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., on Thursday afternoon.
The veteran right-hander is competing with a group of pitchers for three rotation spots behind Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. Mahle is hoping to fend off rookies Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, alongside teammates Cody Bradford and Jon Gray.
Thursday afternoon, Mahle pitched three innings, allowing no runs on two hits while recording one strikeout. He threw a very economical 32 pitches — 16 four-seam fastballs (50%), nine splitters (28%), six sliders (19%), and one cutter (3%).
Mahle appeared to benefit from some luck, giving up three balls with an exit velocity exceeding 100 mph. One notable moment came when Seattle's Randy Arozarena flew out on a 91 mph four-seamer, hitting it at 102.9 mph — an effort that would have been a home run in three MLB parks, but neither park in Arlington or Seattle.
The two hits Mahle surrendered were both on his fastballs, including a 102.4 mph line drive by Mariners first baseman Tyler Lancaster in the second inning. Mahle’s lone strikeout came from a splitter that struck out Seattle's Dylan Moore swinging at an 82.8 mph pitch in the first.
“I feel like I’m ready right now,” Mahle said, as reported by Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) . “That’s not a question. If the season started right now, I could go out and get guys out and throw quality innings.”
In his first outing, Mahle faced some struggles, but his shutout innings were seen as a positive sign. Additionally, he demonstrated the ability to get ground balls early in the count.
Mahle’s fastball averaged 91.4 mph, with many four-seamers falling below 90 mph.
“There’s no point in trying to blow it out this early,” he said.
As a veteran, Mahle understands what is expected of him, and the organization knows his capabilities. For younger pitchers like Leiter and Rocker, outperforming seasoned players like Mahle is essential for securing a spot in the rotation.
It’s also possible the Rangers could adopt a six-man rotation, considering the pitch counts that deGrom and Eovaldi may have to adhere to in order to make a push for the postseason.
Nevertheless, Mahle’s controlled performance and three scoreless innings provide a solid foundation as he prepares for his next start in March, with Opening Day on the horizon.