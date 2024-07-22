Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers host one of the worst teams in baseball, the Chicago White Sox, for a four-game series that could determine whether they are buyers or sellers at next week’s trade deadline.
The Rangers (47-52) won on Sunday, beating the Baltimore Orioles, 3-2, a much-needed win after falling in the first two games of that series. With the 1-2 start since the All-Star break, the Rangers actually didn’t lose any ground in the American League West race. Texas is still five games behind the leader in the American League West.
It’s just that now the leaders are the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, who are now tied for the lead after they battled in a three-game series this weekend in Seattle.
Rangers catcher Jonah Heim supplied the offense on Sunday with a three-run home run. Left-hander Andrew Heaney stabilized the starting pitching after a couple of rough days and set up the Rangers bullpen to close the game.
Now, the Rangers need to duplicate that formula against the White Sox (27-74). On paper, this should be a series the Rangers can win and make up a bit of ground in the division before hitting the road. With the trade deadline coming up on July 30, the Rangers need some forward momentum to be buyers at the deadline.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. White Sox
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Monday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.52)
Chicago White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.99)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96)
Chicago White Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.02)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-4, 3.36)
Chicago White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (2-9, 5.22)
Thursday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Chicago White Sox: RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-4, 4.58)
Remaining Series in July
July 26-28: at Toronto Blue Jays
July 29-31: at St. Louis Cardinals
